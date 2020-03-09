Allene J. “Mimi” VanGorden Cole, 86, of North Wilbur Avenue in Sayre, passed away Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Athens Township.
Mimi was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on June 15, 1933, the daughter of William E. VanGorden and Loretta Dunn VanGorden.
Following graduation from Binghamton Central High School, Mimi attended the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in Sayre. On April 20, 1956, Mimi married Joseph F. Cole. After her children went to school, Mimi was employed by Langan’s Pharmacy in Sayre and was subsequently employed by CVS Pharmacy for many years until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in Sayre.
Mimi was a lovingly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, reading, and playing trivia, especially with her friends at the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Mimi and her husband, Joe, enjoyed traveling, having visited every state in the U.S. and several countries across the world.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Joseph F. Cole; son and daughter-in-law, Vincent J. and Lenore Cole of Lexington, Ky.; son, Raymond A. Cole of Sayre; grandchildren, Joseph V. Cole, Christopher J. Cole and Lisa J. Cole all of Lexington, Ky.; brother-in-law, Robert A. Hock of Briarcliffe Acres, S.C.; nephews, R. Jeffrey (Susan) Hock of Knoxville, Tenn., Ronald G. Hock (Lori Cortellini) of Bradenton, Fla.; niece, Gretchen Hock Peoples of Southport, N.C.; great nephews, Duncan and Trevor Hock; great nieces, Darcy Hock and Caroline Peoples.
In addition to her parents, Mimi was predeceased by her sister, Lorna VanGorden Hock.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12th, at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy will hold a Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Mimi J. Cole. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.