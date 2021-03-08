Edward J. “Ed” Wingler, 83, East Athens, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor.
He was born on December 12, 1937, in Johnson City, NY, son of the late Keith and Elizabeth (Duris) Wingler.
Ed retired from Ingersoll Rand and Raytheon. He liked working on motors, air compressors, and going to auctions. Ed was an avid reader and enjoyed going to car shows.
He is predeceased by his son-in-law Rich Alexander.
Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Barbara Warner Wingler at home, daughter Debbie Alexander of Sayre, Pa., sons David Wingler of Brandon, Fla. and Dale Wingler of Seffner, Fla., and grandchildren Aaron Alexander and his significant other Allysa Schutz, Joshua and Tricia Alexander, and Emma Wingler. He is also survived by his sister and brothers-in-law Pat and Ed Gant, Kathy and Roger McIntire, and Ruth and Jim Morse, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Walter and Lynette Warner and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edward’s name to Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.