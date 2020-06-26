Carson J. Hinds, 70, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home.
He was born on October 25, 1949 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Leatha Lantz Whiting.
Carson was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the casino. He retired as a machinist from Ingersoll Rand and was a member of Dioga Fire Department.
Carson is survived by his children, Carson J. (Jennifer) Hinds II of Athens, Pa. and Shawn (Debbie Williams) Hinds of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren, Courtney Hinds and Carson J. Hinds III, sister, Sue (Gary) Horton of Athens, Pa., brother, Warren Fuller of Elmira, N.Y. and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan A. Bennett Hinds and his brother, Wayne James Lantz I
Friends and family may call on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, Pa. followed by burial at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
