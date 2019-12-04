Christine L. Peterson, 86, of Chemung passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. She has returned to the embrace and presence of her savior and to be joined again with her husband, Clair, who predeceased her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vitus and Lola Bell Craig Powell; and her loving husband, Clair Peterson.
Christine was the beloved mother to three children, Edward (Ellen) of Watkins Glen, Donna (Pete) Gliha of Horseheads and Ronda (Don) Loomis of Horseheads; grandmother to Robert, Adrienne, David, Elizabeth, Tam-Lin, Perry and Nate; great-grandmother to Colton, Samara and Lucas; daughter-in-law, Noi Peterson; she also leaves behind many close friends, having lived in Chemung, N.Y., for over 60 years.
Christine was a wonderful cook who would cook for her family dinners and the church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, listening to country music and gospel hymns. She was a member of the Valley Baptist Church in Sayre and she was a former Sunday school teacher at the Chemung Baptist Church. Hers was a life well loved.
A celebration of Christine’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Adam Hatfield and Robert Strobel officiating and luncheon to follow.
Burial will be held in Chemung Cemetery, next to her loving husband Clair Peterson, at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Christine’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.