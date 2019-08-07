Mary Louise (Lynch) Smith, 90, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with her son and caregiver by her side on Monday, August 5, 2019 following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 2, 1929 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Haney) Lynch.
Mary Louise was a graduate of Sayre High School. Following graduation, she was employed with the Ingersoll Rand, Athens, and then worked as the Secretary of Epiphany School for over 20 years, prior to retiring. She loved gardening, crocheting, and her animals, especially her cats.
She is predeceased by her husband Alfred Smith and her 2 brothers, John and Tom Lynch.
Mary Louise is survived by her children, Thomas Smith, Evelyn Lantz, Theresa Jones, Robert Smith, and Steven Smith, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in the Epiphany Cemetery, Sayre, PA.
