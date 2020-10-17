No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why…
Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with the sudden passing of our loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend Crystal S. VanDusen, 34, of Barton.
Crystal was born on a warm summer’s day, July 5th 1986 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was the bright sunshine to so many and will never be forgotten.
On August 23, 2008 Crystal married David J. VanDusen, Jr. Together they have created so many wonderful memories and their lives were blessed with a son David and daughter Mary Elizabeth. Devoted to her family, Crystal always enjoyed cheering her children on at their sporting activities or school functions. Her family was the center of her world ~ when not with her family, she was with her second family the Tioga enter Fire Department. Crystal opened her heart and her arms as an aid at Tioga Central School. In addition, she also worked at TJ’s Market and served as an Assistant Manager for Dollar General in Catatonk and Spencer.
Those left to cherish Crystal’s memory are her loving husband of 12 years, David J. VanDusen, Jr., her son Davey; a daughter Mary Elizabeth; and a special nephew who was like a son Damieon. Her father Thomas Robinson (Candy Sturdevant); her mother Tammy (and fiancé Don Pond); her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lynda and David VanDusen, Sr.; her brothers: Stephen (Rebecca) Whitman; A.J. (Geraldine) Robinson; her sisters: Tiffany Robinson (Ben Coyle); Tina Robinson (Joe Petty); Brielle Madigan; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jami (Jason) Haag, Kristi (David) Hamley; Donald VanDusen (Cassie Gower); her grandparents: Barbara Robinson; Richard and Millie VanHousen; Dorothy VanDusen and Phyllis Brendle. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews: Gavin, Paige, Peyton, Ella, Alex, Jaxon, Alessa and Alec. Many friends, among them a special friend and co-worker, Maryann Hutchison.
Crystal was welcomed into heaven by her sister Nikki Robinson; a brother Richie Whitman; nieces Zoe Eberlin.
A period of visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Please note: To allow everyone time to share we will be practicing all social distancing guidelines ~ masks must be worn when entering the funeral home. A celebration of Crystal’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 11 a.m. with family friend and her pastor Rev. Alan Bill. Those who wish to view Crystal’s funeral service may watch a live stream at https://my.gather.app/remember/crystal-vandusen
Crystal will be laid to rest in the Barton Cemetery. Memories, condolences and your favorite stories which will be treasures to Davey and Mary may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift as an Education Fund will be established ~ checks may be issued to David VanDusen and mailed to Community Bank, 41 E. River Road, Nichols, NY 13812 or to help the Fire Department of her community please consider a memorial donation to Tioga Center Fire Dept. PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845
Crystal, your life was a blessing to so many, your memory is a treasure we will all hold in our hearts. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.