Laurie M. Ludwig, 70, passed away on June 5, 2021 at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Laurie Elizabeth MacLaren on May 28, 1951 in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Beal) MacLaren of Towanda, Pa. She graduated from Towanda High School in 1969, and continued her education at Sullins College in Bristol, Va. She later transferred to Penn State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching in 1973. While attending Penn State, Laurie met William Corbett. They went on to marry in 1974 and raise four beautiful children. She most recently resided in Corning, N.Y., with her partner, Paul Thomas.
Laurie was a middle school and high school science teacher for over 25 years until her retirement. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed traveling, skiing, and laughing with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed a glass of wine and a good book, while cuddling with her cats on her couch.
Besides her parents, Laurie was predeceased by her husband, David Ludwig, her first cousin, Nancy Dayton, and her nephew, Jeffery MacLaren.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, R. James and Margaret (Flagler) MacLaren, her son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Nora (Brown) Corbett, her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Niles Alling, her daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Brett Howarth, her daughter and son-in-law Chelsea and Josh Camson, and her former husband William Corbett; as well as five grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Corning Meals on Wheels at http://www.cmowheels.com or the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes at https://www.heritagevillagesfl.org/online-store; both programs Laurie volunteered for and was very passionate about.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.