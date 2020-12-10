Frances W. Preshur, 90, of Nichols passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sayre Personal Care Home.
Fran was born on November 23, 1930 in Owego the daughter of David and Catherine Welch.
She was a graduate of Owego High School class of 1948.
For many years Fran and her husband David owned and operated Preshur Insurance Company in Nichols. A business which started in their home and moved to Main Street in Nichols. Fran was a member of the Nichols Presbyterian Church and the Nichols Ro-ki Club. Following retirement, she and David enjoyed traveling and visiting with family.
She was preceded in death, by her husband of 59 years, David L. Preshur, Sr., on July 4, 2010, and is survived by her four children: Linda Keene, David L. Preshur, Jr., Michael Preshur and Christine Miller; her grandchildren: Stacy, Kelly, Holly, Lauren, Amanada, Catherine, Victoria, Zechariah, Brett, Elijah, Geoffrey and Ryan; twelve great-grandchildren and her brother, David Welch.
Due to our current health concerns and safety of those who would come to celebrate Fran’s life, a service will be held in the spring to lay her to rest in the Nichols Cemetery.
