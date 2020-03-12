Harold R. “Corky” Wayman, 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Harold was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Ross Wayman Jr.
Corky is survived by his seven siblings, Clifton Wolcott, Gene (Terry) Wayman, Donald (Alice) Wayman, Patti McCutcheon, Ross “Rusty” (Marci) Wayman, Dan (Michael Ann) Wayman, Sue Wayman (Scott Nobles); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Corky retired from G.E. Rail after 20-plus years in the railroad industry. He loved to hunt, was a diehard N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan and loved to joke around.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at noon at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Corky’s memory to Stray Haven Animal Shelter.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Corky’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.