Richard “Rick” Harris, 60, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on April 23, 2021, after a brief struggle with cancer.
Rick was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Sayre, Pa. He attended Epiphany Elementary School and graduated from Sayre High School in June 1979. In October 1979, he joined the U.S. Air Force and after serving four years, including being stationed in Korea, he was honorably discharged.
Rick was employed by Ted Clark’s Busy Market for 29 years. He was a well-known employee and will be greatly missed by his work family and loyal customers. Rick’s family would like to thank Ted Clark’s for all their love, friendship and support. He was an avid fan of NASCAR (his favorite all-time driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr., #3), Coca-Cola and puzzles.
Rick is survived by fiancée, Phyllis Alliger; his brother, Tim Harris of Keller, Texas; his sisters, Lisa (Manual) Ruiz of Federalsburg, Md., Jodi (Presley) Santos of Federalsburg, Md.; uncles, Tom (Mary) LeStrange, Joe (Roni) LeStrange and Mike (Mary) LeStrange; aunts, Joan Moyle, Mary (Jason) Abell, Kate LeStrange and Eileen (Rob) Hugo; his nephews, Jonnathan, Josh, Hunter and Jacob; nieces, Taylor, Tara-Ann, Olivia and Sydney. He is also survived by four great-nieces and several cousins. Rick was also an integral member of Phyllis’ family and many considered him one of their own.
Rick was predeceased by his mother, Ann LeStrange Harris; his father, Richard Harris; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Gertrude Harris; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy LeStrange; his aunts, Dolores Lasco, Betsy Dunfee and Phyllis; and his nephews, Manuel Ruiz and Jarrod Nickell.
A time of calling will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. at Epiphany Church, S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. A Requiem Mass will be at 10 a.m. followed by burial, with full military honors, at Bradford County Memorial Cemetery, Towanda, Pa. For all services, COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and mask wearing are required.
The family will provide flowers. Memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.