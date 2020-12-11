Joseph W. Fravel, 79, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Fravel; in-laws, Burton and Lucine Comfort; brother-in-law, Robert Comfort; and oldest granddaughter, Kiersta Marie Fassett.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Fravel of Waverly; his children, Deanna and Robert Fassett, Sean and Karen Fravel, Patrick and Ellen Fravel, Daniel and Mandy Fravel and Joel and Andrea Fravel; grandchildren, Brionna Fassett, Jori, Carlie and Cooper Fravel, Erin Jerger and Olivia Baker, Payton, Jase and Jolie Fravel, Lillie and Kate Fravel; great-grandson, Colton Fassett, who loved his grampy Joe; sister, Teresa Fravel; sisters-in-law, Gayle Comfort, Valerie and Parvin Mensch; special nieces and nephews, Jordan, Arielle and Cole Mensch; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Notre Dame High School and went on to graduate from the New York State Police Academy. He was a police officer in Athens prior to going to the academy. He then began working for the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department until retiring as a sergeant. He then decided he wanted to run for Town Court Judge of Barton, a position he held right up until his death.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
