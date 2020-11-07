Mary Elizabeth Brennan, well known as “Sissy” 57, of Athens, Pa., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Derrig, passed away on October 20, 2020.
Sissy went to Sayre High School and enjoyed working at the Best Western of Sayre, Pa. Sissy was a loving and devoted mother.
She is survived by her sons Eric Derrig and Michael Brennan, Michael’s father Stan Brennan, and stepdaughter Nicole Brennan, Marie and Kevin Collett, sister Carol and DD Chandler, sister in-law Nancy Derrig, Danny and Amy, David and Audrey.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, her son Eric Derrigs’s father Larry Fariello, her sister Catherine Garnsey, and her brother Dennis Derrig. Sissy adored her two step-grandchildren and was a proud Godmother to Mackenzie Jones.
Sissy loved to spend time with her Aunt Saundra Weber. Sissy’s warm heart and gracious nature lives on through the many people she has touched within her life. She will be remembered by all of her loving nieces, nephews, family, and all friends near and far. Sissy never complained or displayed any kind of pain or discomfort; she always remained strong and resilient to her battle.
Sissy, you will be dearly missed beyond words and we know your spirit will continue to reside forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Sissy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a message for Sissy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com