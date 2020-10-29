Margaret (Shaw) Graboski, age 85, of Elmira, N.Y. She was born Jan. 13, 1935 in Sayre, Pa., daughter of the late David Sr. and Margaret (O’Connor) Shaw, and passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Raymond; brothers and sisters-in-law David (Helen) Shaw Jr. and Joseph (Nancy) Shaw; nephew John Mark Shaw; grandniece Suzanne Cochi; grandnephew Ryan Howland.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Marie Graboski; grandchildren Katie and Jack Graboski all of Philadelphia, Pa.; devoted sister and caregiver Sister Agnes Shaw IHM of Elmira; sister-in-law Jean Parente of Seattle, Wash.; nieces and nephews, who always called her “Aunt Chicky,” Mary Helen Cochi, David (Kathy) Shaw III, Michael (Beth) Shaw, James (Sam) Shaw, Kevin (Karen) Shaw, Maureen (Harry) Howland, Timothy (Jennifer) Shaw Margaret (Joe) Barry, all of Sayre, Pa., Joe (Colleen) Shaw of Livonia, N.Y., Joey and Michael Brown, both of Elmira, Tim and Mark Brown and Mary Donahue; 22 grandnieces and grandnephews; 11 great, great nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. In her early years, she was employed with Elmira Savings Bank. She was a member of the Miraculous Heart of Mary; enjoyed many trips to Ireland and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.