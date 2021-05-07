Francis Allen Chilson, 79, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2021 at Sayre Health Care Center, following a period of declining health.
He was born on July 18, 1941 in Troy, PA the son of Edward and Ethel Chilson.
Francis was a talented vehicle mechanic most of his life, but he also worked as a security guard, and in production with National Fruit. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything for anyone and was always willing to help at any time.
He was predeceased by his wife Connie Chilson, great-granddaughter Layla Paige Soules, and sister Agnes Heeman.
Francis is survived by his children Regina Chilson and Brian Spicer of Winchester, Va., Troy and Kathy Chilson of Winchester, Va., Bradford and Alisa Chilson of Sayre, Pa., Wendy and Mark Smith of Elmira, N.Y., and Dale Chilson of Elmira, N.Y., Jennell Redder Chilson of Standardville, Va., grandchildren John Watson Jr., Trevor Watson, Brandon Chilson, Brittany Chilson, Mike Edminster, Chris Edminster, Bradford Chilson II, Destiny Chilson, Holden Chilson, Nicholas Spicer, Nicole Spicer, Naythan Spicer, Dale Stanton, Kaylee Chilson, and Annalise Chilson, three great-grandsons Carter and Bryce and Thomas. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Baggerly of Albany, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Bisher officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.