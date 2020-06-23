Edward J. Madigan, 72, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was born on January 1, 1948 in Waverly, NY, the son of the late Alfred and Marie (MacNamara) Madigan.
Edward was employed with Robert Packer Hospital in the Housekeeping Department for 34 years, prior to retiring. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is predeceased by his sister, Jean Richardson.
Edward is survived by his wife of 16 years, Rita (Bailey) Madigan at home, sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Bill Allard of Campbell, N.Y. and Kathleen and Richard Walsh of Johnson City, N.Y., sister, Ann Gwinn of Va., brother-in-law, Dick Richardson of Tenn., brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Kandy Bailey of Sayre, Pa., sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Kenneth Hart of Big Pond, Pa., special niece and her husband, Debra & Joel Fairlie, and two special great-nieces, Jasmine and Jade Fairlie.
Honoring Edward’s wishes all services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Those wishing to send flowers or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com.