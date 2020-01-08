A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever....
Barbara L. Fairlie, 90, of Barton, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020.
Barb was born on Oct. 23, 1929 in Endicott, N.Y., a daughter of the late Paul Elwood and Ida (Tobbe) Twigg. She was a graduate of the Nichols High School Class of 1947. On March 19, 1949 she married Thomas C. Fairlie and together they shared 48 years until his passing on Sept. 4, 1997.
Barbara enjoyed fellowship with her friends and was a member Barton Community Club, the Nichols Senior and Tioga Center Senior Citizens. She was also a member of the Barton United Methodist Church. For over 30 years, Barb worked at the Tioga Central School in the cafeteria and drove school bus. A wonderful cook and baker, Barb was famous for her baked beans, potato salad and her date-filled sugar cookies. She loved to sing, spending time in her garden and every year she would say, “I’m not canning,” but always came through with canned goods for her family. Fridays were made all the more special with a visit to Ron and Joan’s Towne Diner in Waverly where she was able to see friends and family.
Until we meet again Mom, may you find comfort in the arms of the angels.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her children: Keith (Bonnie nee Ryder) Fairlie, Ronald (Joan nee Ball) Fairlie, Lorraine (Lynn) Walker, Patricia (Dore’) James; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; her sister Norma Barrowcliff; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband Tom; a grandson Brian; her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Harriet Twigg; a brother-in-law George Barrowcliff.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Barb’s life will follow at 1 p.m.
Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband and grandson Brian in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Barbara L. Fairlie.