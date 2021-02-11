Steven T. Dandignac, 59, of Delhi, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday evening, Feb. 8, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.
Born on May 10, 1961 in Delhi, he is the son of Ralph and Phyllis (Emrich) Dandignac.
After graduation from Delaware Academy, Steve proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980 until his honorable discharge in 1984.
He was married to his wife of over 35 years, Lorraine “Lorri” (Strong) Dandignac, on July 20, 1985.
Steve was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Delaware County DPW for over 33 years. He was considered an expert Gradall operator by his coworkers. He faithfully plowed snow and made the roads safe in Delaware County until his recent retirement due to his battle with cancer.
Steve loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, camping and feeding the wildlife. He was a gifted carpenter and woodworker. He built his home in Delhi, the family cabin in Barton, and several pieces of furniture. He was especially proud of the spindles he made for the Delhi Court House Square gazebo restoration project. Steve loved his family. He was the guy his family knew they could call and rely on to help when something needed to be built or fixed. Steve was always there to lend a hand.
He is survived by his parents: Ralph and Phyllis Dandignac of Delhi; his wife Lorri of Delhi; children: Ryan (Nikki) Dandignac of Wampsville and Kristen Dandignac of Rome; grandchildren: Kyler, Beckett and Emersen Dandignac; siblings: Sandy (Dan) Mokay of Delhi and David (Lourdes “Lou”) Dandignac of Gettysburg, Pa.; father and mother-in-law: Bob and Ruth Strong of Barton; brothers and sister-in-law: Craig (Micheline) Strong of Barton, Janice Barto of Nichols and Brian (Shelley) Strong of Barton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Delhi American Legion, 41 Page Ave., Delhi, N.Y. (social distancing and masks are required). Following visitation there will be a procession and tribute ride on Steve’s plow route, County Route 14.
Burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wampsville, N.Y., and a celebration of Steve’s life will take place in the spring, at a time to be announced.
Contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the Delhi Fire Department, 140 Delview Terrace Ext., Delhi, or to the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, P.O. Box 88, Delhi, NY 13753.
Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Dandignac family.