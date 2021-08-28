Katherin A. Robinson, 59, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital with family by her side.
Katherin was a dedicated Nonnee, daughter, mother, sibling and wife. She went the extra mile to make those around her feel the impact of her love. She never stood back from a challenge when it came to making others feel important, often putting her own needs aside to assist anyone who asked or needed her. Katherin touched so many lives and has left a huge void on all those who have crossed her path. She was the master of music and enjoyed the business she started with her husband Steven, Mystical Music.
Katherin was born to Nancy (Smith) and Frank Mott on Nov. 2, 1961.
Katherin is predeceased by her husband Steven Robinson, grandson Cory Perkins and father Frank Mott.
She is survived by her children Kellie (Chris) Perkins of Bridgecreek, Okla., Michelle (Charlie) Vanbuskirk of Tully, N.Y., Richard (Shannon) Santos of Spencer, N.Y., Nancy (Cory) Sykora of Waverly, N.Y., Ronald Santos of Waverly, N.Y., Melissa Spencer of Louisville, Ohio, Ernie (Brittany) Robinson of Allentown Pa., Joseph Robinson of Allentown. Plus, the many more that came to call her Mama K. Siblings Michael (Kathy) Mott of Spencer, N.Y., Frankie Mott of Owego, N.Y., Randall Mott of Oregon, William Mott of Owego, N.Y., and Jason Mott of Spencer, N.Y. As well as 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives.
A celebration of Katherin’s life will be held at a later date. Information will be dispersed at family discretion.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral and unexpected medical expenses.
