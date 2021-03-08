Otto Paul Reitz, 85, of Tioga Center went to dance and sing with the angels on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was home surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Paul was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 9th, 1935.
He was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Jean Reitz, his brother Thomas Reitz, and sister Dorothy Granger.
He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 52 years, his favorite son Joseph (Audra), favorite daughter Anne (Jamie), and other favorite daughter Karen (Greg). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Adam and Meghan Reitz; Rachael and Kirsten Schweiger; and Emmett, Allison, Benjamin and Collin Schweiger; his sisters, Carol (William) Cruttenden, Betty (Richard) Halahan, and MaryAnn Lovejoy; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul attended Tioga Central School and graduated from Owego Free Academy. He was a graduate of the SUNY Maritime College and received his Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland.
Paul proudly served in the US Navy and had fond memories of his time as a Lieutenant serving in the ship’s gunnery, as a navigator and teaching courses at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He received his 3rd Mates license from the US Coast Guard.
Paul then followed his passion in teaching both at Maine Endwell and Tioga Central for over 35 years, touching the lives of hundreds of youth throughout our community.
Paul was very involved in his community as a volunteer fireman, serving in his church, the Knights of Columbus, and in supporting school events.
Paul had many hobbies including: amateur radio operator, reading, metal detecting, Sudoku, word puzzles, and tending to his lawn and garden.
Family was very important to Paul and he could frequently be found at numerous activities that his children and grandchildren were involved in.
Those that knew Paul got the privilege of decades of life experiences that Paul offered enthusiastically as he was constantly teaching. He loved to make people laugh with a variety of jokes and puns which he delivered with a smile and a twinkle in his eye.
Paul enjoyed time with his close friends including Jim and Bonnie Francis; Harry and Marilyn Myers; and Pete and Joyce White as they went on many camping trips and travel adventures through their years together.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Owego, N.Y. on Thursday March 11th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tioga Center Fire Department, PO Box 185, Tioga Center, N.Y.