Liel D. Stevens, 90, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the family farm on Sager Road.
He was predeceased by his parents, Liel and Olive Ackerman Stevens; his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Stevens; siblings, John Stevens, Leona Hollenbeck-Nichols, Ruth Helvey, Marie Rowe, Norma Titsworth and Russell “Junie” and Lynn Tubbs.
Liel is survived by his four children, daughter, Lila (Bill) Hartman of Waverly, and the first triplets born at Tioga General Hospital, Liel (Vicki) of Waverly, Lee (Dorothy) of Auburn, N.Y., and Leon (Cindy) of Waverly; grandchildren, Billy (Chris) Hartman of Barton, Brian (Betty) Hartman of Cincinnati, Corey (Dennis) Brown of Binghamton, Sarah (RD) Hodson of Auburn, Lynette (Matt) Tarbox of Waverly and Leon Jr. (Thea) Stevens of Waverly; great-grandchildren, D.J., Dylan, Dakotah, Devin Hartman, Julie Charles, Cameron, Aiden, Gavin Hodson, Kimberly, Bobbi Jo, Bethany Will Tarbox, Kenny Stevens, Frankie, Allyson, Caroline Chapman; great-great-granddaughter, Alexis Atwell, Carson, Grayson, Bella and David Tarbox, Addy Hartman; great grandson, Jason Brown; brother, Pearl (Judy) Stevens of TN; sister-in-law, Charolette Stevens of Big Pond, PA; Terry (Diana) Van Curen, Darin (Roy Hawkins) Tubbs, Duane (Sharon) Tubbs and Bobby (Janice) Tubbs; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Liel was a farmer all of his life. He drove cattle truck with a passion for 55 years for local farmers and friends. He was married to his loving wife, Betty Coleman Stevens for 62 years, until her passing on April 16, 2014. Liel was raised by Russell Tubbs, whom he respected dearly.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Liel’s life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Alan Bill officiating and burial to follow in Sager Road Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the services, we will Live Stream the services on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Liel’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.