Eva C. Hanneman, 100, of Waverly passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Marian Hanneman; and brother and sister-in-law, William H. and Marjorie Hanneman of MD.
Eva is survived by her nephew, Paul and Beth Hanneman of MD; niece, Vicki Lynn and Kevin Wallace of United Arab Emirates; and friend and golf partner, Jackie Clark of Waverly.
Eva graduated from Alfred-Almond High School and went on to graduate from Alfred University with her Bachelors and Masters in Education. She went on to work at Waverly High School as a math teacher.
She enjoyed bowling and playing a round of golf at the Tioga Country Club where she was a member. She was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Owego for many years.
A private service will be held at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY where pastor Timm Heath will officiate and burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Hamlin, New York. Those wishing to send a private message of sympathy to Eva’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.