Brenda Lee Ernest 59 of Monterey Tennessee formerly of Matoka W.V. passes away peacefully February 5, 2021.
Born September 28,1960 in Auburn Ny. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Bell Sr and Carol Sautter Foulkrod.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Katherine Pennington and Mary Williamson
Brenda has two children Richard Ernest Jr., Heather Corralejo. Her siblings: Joseph Bell (Joe) and wife June (Termy) of Sayre Pa,
Patricia Northrup and Husband Albert of Princeton W.V., Milo Bell and wife Norma of Matoka W.V., Stephen Bell and wife Amy of Milan Pa., Jeremy Foulkrod and wife Darcey Of Elmira N.Y.
Arrangements are being made at Hooper, Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home