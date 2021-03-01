Wilfred “Woddy” Langley, son of the late Dr. Wilfred and Anna Langley of Sayre passed away January 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
He was born in Sayre on December 31, 1939. He graduated from Sayre High School Class of 1959.
In the late fifties and early sixties, he was an on air announcer at WATS. He went on to study to become an audio engineer. He moved to Los Angeles in 1962 to work as an audio engineer in radio, then television for over 40 years. He had a passion for trains and train modeling all his life, as well as photography.
He is survived by his life-long partner, Kathy Tarr of Sherman Oaks, California; his sister, Mary Canorro (Wayne) of East Syracuse, New York; three nephews, Robert (Becky), James (Lori) and Reverend John Canorro; and two great-nephews.
He will be laid to rest with his parents at Tioga Point Cemetery.
