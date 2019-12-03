Martin Hendrik Breemen, 84, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 surrounded by his immediate family.
McMartin was born October 29, 1935 in Kerkrade, Holland and unbeknownst to him was destined to live and embody the American Dream. In 1957, he emigrated to Long Beach Ca., served in the U.S. Army for two years.
In 1965, he began his career at McDonald’s sweeping the parking lot, working the register and flirting with customers. In February 1966, he noticed Barbara who recently moved from Colorado to California. He asked her out, dated her and being the man who wasted no time and always knew what he wanted, proposed and they were married a short three and half months later on June 1,1966.
Shortly before their marriage he was promoted to manager at that same McDonald’s. In 1972, he was recruited and provided the opportunity to help the corporation expand their international footprint and the family moved to Munich, Germany where he successfully helped open numerous McDonald’s restaurants across European countries. In 1979, wanting to return to the US, he was offered the chance to buy and become the owner/operator of the McDonald’s Franchise in South Waverly, PA which he operated successfully for 20 years until his retirement in 1999.
In his 40 years as a resident of the amazing community collectively known as “The Valley,” Martin was a devout Catholic practicing at St. John’s of South Waverly. He enjoyed tennis, playing golf at Tomasso’s (while practicing his profanity) and had three holes in one to his credit. He loved listening to classical music and one of his favorite pastimes was mastering Sudoku. In his retirement years Martin and Barbara enjoyed spending winters in Destin, FL. Through it all, he never met a stranger and enjoyed engaging any and all in conversation with a sharp focus on eliciting laughter.
Martin is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Jason and wife Cariya of Hollywood, Calif.; his son, Eric and wife Colleen of Marlborough, Ma.; and grandchildren, Christopher and Madison; his brother, Gus; and sister, Ineke of Kerkrade, Holland.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave, Sayre Pa. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 followed by a reception at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, 255 Spring Street, Sayre PA from 4-6 p.m. where all are welcomed and encouraged to attend to revel, tell stories and share in the beautiful life Martin lived. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Martin’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the House of Hope, Sayre Pa.