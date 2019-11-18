Mary Belle Weinstein, 98, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019, in Orange Park, Fla.
Mary was born in Villa San Giovanni, Italy, on Jan. 8, 1921, the daughter of Carmelo and Domenica Belle. At the age of 7, Mary and her mother made the journey to New York by way of Ellis Island. They joined her father who had arrived years earlier, to work and make a home for his family in America.
She was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1940.
Mary served with the U.S. Army during World War II. Stationed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Northington General Hospital, she was a nurse for soldiers who had been seriously wounded overseas. When she spoke of this time in her life, she recalled how rewarding it was to provide care and companionship to those young men who put their lives on the line in service to their country.
On Feb. 3, 1951, Mary married Frank Weinstein in Waverly, N.Y. They enjoyed over 20 years of life together until Frank passed away in 1973.
For many years, Mary worked with her brother, Tony Belle, at his TV repair business on Broad Street in Waverly. She was the friendly voice on the phone answering “Belle’s TV,” and went above and beyond to provide great service to their customers.
Mary proudly shared her Italian heritage with her family and friends, especially through her cooking. Her family fondly remembers her spending hours in the kitchen making her legendary tomato sauce, along with the homemade pasta, meatballs and sausages. She fortunately passed on her kitchen secrets to some family members so we can do our best to recreate those amazing meals that she made for us over the years.
Mary was a member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre and the Waverly American Legion Post.
Mary is lovingly remembered and survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Cole and husband Mark of Fleming Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Steven Cole and wife Cyndi, Jeanna Sullivan and husband Jeff; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Vincent D. Belle and wife Helen of Owego, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Stephen Burns, Thomas Burns, Joanne Burns, Paula Whitcomb, Maureen Milies, Theresa Winton, John Winton, Denis Winton, Paul Freno, and Betsy Mano.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her son, Francis “Frankie” Weinstein; her sisters, Thresa Burns, Rose Hose and Thresa Belle; and her brother, Anthony “Tony” J. Belle.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa.
Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y., with full military honors accorded.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Haven Hospice, 745 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.