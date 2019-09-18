”If tears were a stairway, I would walk up and bring you back.”
Evelyn M. Shipman, born Aug. 4, 1935 in Williamstown, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Evelyn worked at Washington Gladden School in Owego, N.Y., as a security guard. Until retirement, she worked at Leprino foods as a security guard.
Evelyn is predeceased by her first husband, Fay “Dutch” Riebennacht; her second husband, Clyde Shipman; son, Mark Riebennacht; granddaughter, Kristina Rameriz; and a grandson, Kipp Rasmussen.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Kim Rameriz of Evanston, Wyo., and Carrie (Dave) VanHousen of Lockwood; her grandchildren, Robert Rameriz, Kimberly Rameriz, David VanHousen of Waverly and Michael Vanhousen of Waverly; she also had seven great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. She will be sadly missed.
At Evelyn’s request, there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Evelyn’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.