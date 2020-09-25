Althea M. Sinsabaugh, 92, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 5, 1928 in Alton Il a daughter of the late Alvie and Elizabeth Reno. On November 3, 1946 she married husband Richard Sinsabaugh and together they built a home and raised a loving family.
She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, bingo, picnics and needle point. Enjoyed going to church and loved her cats.
She is survived by her children: Diona (Myron), Karen (Fran), Kathy (Harold), Chris (Troy), Joann (Shorty), Irving (Pam), and Ricky (Sue). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service memorial service and celebration of her life on September 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist church. 158 Chemung Street Waverly with a graveside committal at Tioga Point Cemetery to follow.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.