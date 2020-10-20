Sharon Bergman, 77, of Waverly, New York passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born on November 16, 1942 in Rutland, NY, the daughter of the late Robert H. Waite and Doris (Sloan) Waite.
Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was very giving and willing to help family, friends, and anyone in her community. She was employed for many years at Robert Packer Hospital. She was an avid reader of Danielle Steele and Nicholas Sparks novels. Sharon enjoyed going to the casinos and watching her soap operas.
She is predeceased by her sisters Ruth Mothersell and Sandy Deline, brother Wayne Waite, and son-in-law Danny Strong.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Debbie and the late Danny Strong of Spencer, N.Y., sons and daughters-in-law James, Jr. and Dawn Peppard of Lockwood, NY, Rick and Susan Peppard of Sayre, Pa., and Bob J. and Tammy Peppard of Lockwood, N.Y., 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friends Juanita Austin of Waverly, N.Y. and June Shaffer of South Waverly, Pa.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 or www.liverfoundation.org.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)