Gene Emerson Payne, 71, of Rome Township, Pa. passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
Gene was born in Sayre, Pa. on June 8, 1949 the son of Charles E. Payne and Alberta Swain Payne. He attended Northeast Bradford High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Gene was a member of the Empire State Carpenters Union in New York State and worked in the construction of the International Business Machines facilities in Endicott and Owego, N.Y. From 1988 to present, Gene was a self-employed general contractor in the area who built numerous homes and other structures as well as providing home remodeling services. Gene also served as manager and groundskeeper for Brenchley’s Lake Campground for over 30 years.
Gene loved tending his chickens and going to the sale barn. He was regarded by his family as the “animal whisperer” and was known to many for his ability in “well witching.” He enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing trips to Canada and was known for his delicious smoked salmon.
Gene’s family includes his wife, Lisa Calaman Payne, his mother, Alberta Swain Payne, eight children, River Payne, Jessie (Cassandra) Dillman, Jenny (Bob) Payne, Shelli (Todd) O’Conner, Ellie (Roger) Briggs, Mandy Dillman, Carrie (John) Pollak, and Beth (David) Young, 22 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, four great-grandchildren, his sisters, Mary L. (Ron) Sandor, Patricia A. (Clair) Thrush, Nancy L. (Daryl) Smith and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gene was predeceased by his father Charles E. Payne in 1988 and by his canine companion and Best Friend, Maude.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at his home in Rome Township at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Valley YHEC, Inc. (Youth Hunter Education Challenge) P.O. Box 156, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Gene.
