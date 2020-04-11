Jimmy Joe Burgess, 81, passed way Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Red Oak Health and Rehab Senior Care Center in Red Oak, Texas.
Jimmy was born on January 8, 1939, in Clear Creek, West Virginia, to Christopher and Nonearl (Miller) Burgess, one of nine children.
Jimmy was predeceased in death by his parents, his siblings Betty, Thomas, Siebert, Sissy, Wilson, and his longtime partner in life, Lois (Seck).
Jimmy is survived by his siblings Russell, Raymond, and Connie. He is also survived by his children, Randy (Beth Ann) Seck of Midlothian, Texas, Christopher (Annette) Burgess, of Matoaca, Virginia, and Tina (Scott) Hager, of Horseheads, New York, as well as sons-in-love, Michael (Kathy) Seck, of Afton, Missouri, and Dale Seck, of Endicott, New York. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Jimmy grew up in Clear Creek, West Virginia, and eventually moved to upstate New York. Once there, he worked at Thatcher’s Glass for several years before retiring due to health issues.
Jimmy, also known as Taha by his grandchildren, loved spending time with them and teaching them how to do the things he loved to do. He often could be found tending to his property, mowing the grass, picking fruit from the trees and bushes, or canning.
Jimmy also loved hunting, NASCAR, football, basketball, and the occasional baseball game. He also enjoyed socializing, going for coffee or dinner, and meeting up with friends or family at the local restaurants.
The service will be held at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie for immediate family due to COVID. However, it will also be livestreamed from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m., with the service at 1:30 p.m. Internment at the Gateway Cemetery in Waxahachie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.