Lee F. Harkness Jr., 85, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Troy Community Hospital, following an extended illness.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in Springfield, Pa., the son of the late Lee F. Sr. and Libbie (Vinson) Harkness.
Lee was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and he adored his great-grandchildren. Lee worked for Scoville-Meno in Sayre, Pa., as a mechanic, prior to retiring. After his retirement, he still enjoyed tinkering on vehicles. Lee was a very giving man, often repairing peoples’ cars at no charge. The highlight of his retirement was taking a vacation to Alaska and traveling across the country to get there. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved spending time with family and friends at Thousand Islands Kring Point State Park and camping for over 50-plus years. He was a Little League coach and an avid football fan, with his favorite team being the New York Giants.
He is predeceased by his brother, Gerald Harkness, and sister, Shirley Meier.
Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Anne (Jelliff) Harkness, at home; son, Nolan Harkness of Elmira, N.Y., son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Cindy Harkness of East Smithfield, Pa.; grandchildren, Meagan and Tim Nolt of Mt. Joy, Pa., Kyle Harkness and fianceé, Heather Chapman of Horseheads, N.Y., Shiloh and Jake Magsamen of Bath, N.Y., Cherith Harkness of Philadelphia, Pa., and Aaron Harkness and fianceé, Breen Looney of Vermont; great-grandchildren, Parker and Addy Nolt, Sadie Magsamen, and soon to be baby boy Magsamen; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lillie Harkness of Kentucky; and many special friends and neighbors; and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Lee’s memory to Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.