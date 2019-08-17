Sharon L. Perry, 66, of Waverly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by parents, Jerrold W. and Virginia Whyte Lake; brother, Thomas Lake.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Ronald Perry Sr. of Waverly; sons, Ronald (Andrea) Perry of Waverly and David (Karen) Perry of Waverly; siblings, Theresa Asselin of Massachusetts, Paula Cekovsky of Massachusetts, Timothy Lake of Athens, Pa., Daniel (Jill) Lake of Lockwood, Lisa (Steve) Lawrence of Lockwood and Tony Lake of Athens, Pa.; grandchildren, Alicia, Kayla, Natasha, Kirstyn, Victoria and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Alex Jr., Adeline, Lorenzo and Crew.
Sharon enjoyed her gardening, sewing, cooking, canning and riding motorcycle with her husband, Ron. She was employed for 10 years at Leprino Foods in Waverly. Sharon loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
