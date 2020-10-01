Eugene M. “Gene” Courtney, 86, of Sayre, Pa. formerly of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on November 9, 1933 in Lyndhurst, N.J., the son of the late Eugene M., Sr., and Julia Currie Courtney.
Gene loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed filming his children and grandchildren while watching their sporting events. He enjoyed researching his family tree and sharing the information with his family. He retired from IBM, after 36 years of service. Gene was a Jack of All Trades, loved to fix things, and helping others.
Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia L. (Sansevere) Courtney at home, daughter Lisa Courtney of Champlain, N.Y., son and daughter-in-law Brian and Kelly Courtney of Athens, Pa., daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Michael Sellnow of Rotterdam, N.Y., grandchildren Billy Sebert, Matthew Courtney, Kyle Sebert, Michaela Courtney, Brian Courtney, Jr., David Sebert, Jacob Courtney, Abigail Sellnow, Joshua Courtney, Emma Sellnow, Lucas Sellnow, and Mason Sellnow, and sister Marie Hopkins of Ormond Beach, Fla.
A private family service will be held at a later time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Gene’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.
