Funeral services for Laura A. Volmar, 54, of Sayre, Pa., were very well attended by her family, friends, and co-workers. The Rev. Chris Gray officiated the service.
During the Time of Sharing, her children, Jessica and Ryan, shared memories and their love for their mom, and many others spoke of times spent with Laura. Following the time of sharing, Pastor Gray continued with scriptures, how Laura’s life impacted so many, and that in her life she truly made the poem, “The Dash,” reality in her life as she always made everything she did count and she was always the caregiver of her family, friends, and those she cared for in her nursing career.
Committal and burial was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were her husband, Zilnord Volmar, her sons, Ryan Frisbie and Jovanni Volmar, and Jacob Rosin, Bryan Frisbie, and Justin Graham.
The Greater Valley Assembly of God hosted a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends, following the committal service.