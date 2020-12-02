Our hearts are filled with grief at the passing of our mother, Carol B. Clark, 80, of Windham, Pa., on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the funeral chapel to include wearing masks and social distancing.
A private family service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. The service will be streamed and can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/carol-b-clark.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to them to help plant a memory garden at their home; cards can be mailed to MaryHelen Clark at 3034 Merry Go Round Road, Rome, PA 18837.