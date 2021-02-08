Wallace E. “Wally” “Nick” Nichols, 88, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 following a period of declining health.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. According to current COVID-19 CDC guidelines, masks will be required for the visitation and service.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Wallace’s name to: Tri-Township EMS, 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 or Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com