Friends and family of Edmund Earl Wolfe, 93, of Milan, Pa., may call on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Larson officiating.
A private burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Edmund’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.