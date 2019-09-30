A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jessie Louise (Sis) Daniels Wolcott was celebrated on Sunday, September 29,2019 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre. The family greeted friends from 4-5 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Melinda M. Artman, Priest in Charge, officiated. The Piano Prelude was played by Meg Sargent. Eulogies were given by daughter Shari Stroud, and grandsons Eric and Travis Barnes. A Grandparents Prayer was read by great grand-daughters Destiny and Madison Barnes. After the service, the family greeted friends at The Grille Restaurant at the Train Station in Sayre. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave sympathy message for Jessie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.