A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jessie Louise (Sis) Daniels Wolcott was celebrated on Sunday, September 29,2019 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre. The family greeted friends from 4-5 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Melinda M. Artman, Priest in Charge, officiated. The Piano Prelude was played by Meg Sargent. Eulogies were given by daughter Shari Stroud, and grandsons Eric and Travis Barnes. A Grandparents Prayer was read by great grand-daughters Destiny and Madison Barnes. After the service, the family greeted friends at The Grille Restaurant at the Train Station in Sayre. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave sympathy message for Jessie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!