George Dale Howell, 80, of Chemung, NY went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2021 at home with his loving wife by his side.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by the Rev. Elo Malachy Nwosu at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y.
Interment to follow in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to The ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213 – Liverpool, NY 13090 at https://www.als.org/donate – local Upstate NY Chapter– and check:”Honor or memorial gift.” The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.