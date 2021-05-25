A well attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Cheryl Raymond, 58, of Sugar Run, Pa. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home with the Rev. Merna Colwell officiating. The service opened with military honors accorded by the Navy Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms Larry Parks; Firing Squad Don Hunt, Bob White, Bill Douglas, and Tom Miller; Color Guard Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, and Elizabeth Wagner; and Bugler Don Barber. The pastor opened with prayer, scripture readings, and sharing of memories of Cheryl. She shared several scriptures and closing in prayer and the 23rd Psalm.