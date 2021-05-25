A well attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Cheryl Raymond, 58, of Sugar Run, Pa. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home with the Rev. Merna Colwell officiating. The service opened with military honors accorded by the Navy Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms Larry Parks; Firing Squad Don Hunt, Bob White, Bill Douglas, and Tom Miller; Color Guard Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, and Elizabeth Wagner; and Bugler Don Barber. The pastor opened with prayer, scripture readings, and sharing of memories of Cheryl. She shared several scriptures and closing in prayer and the 23rd Psalm.
Gallery collections
Most Popular
-
Two Athens teachers arrested while chaperoning senior trip
-
Police: Nichols man charged after taking video at Guthrie vaccination clinic
-
Cole wins re-election, Moore likely earns spot on Sayre School Board
-
Ondrey to take over as Bradford County DA
-
Athens Borough Council race features tie for third Republican spot on November ballot
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!