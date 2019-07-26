A time of calling for Doris U. Roby, of Sayre will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Greater Valley EMS, 904 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 or your local veterans organization.
