Friends and family of Julie M. Johnson, 49, of Colonial Beach, Va., formerly of Athens, Pa., may call on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Julie’s memory to the Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Resource Department, Attn.: Danielle Hickey, Sayre, PA 18840, which assists women fighting cancer with their immediate needs; or to King George County Preschool, P.O. Box 1239, King George, VA 22485 with checks made out to King George Elementary with “Julie’s Memorial Fund” in the memo section.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.