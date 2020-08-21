Charles W. Roberts passed away on August 17, 2020 peacefully in his home in Barton, N.Y. surrounded by loved ones following his battle with cancer.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service that will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 1714 Wildwood Rd, Sayre PA 18840 and a meal will be provided following services in the home of Charles and Robin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Chuck’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com