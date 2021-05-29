Donald Edwin “Don” Stranger Sr., 72, of Monroeton, Pa., passed away Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 at his home following declining health. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. with full military honors accorded.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, Pa. 18832 in memory of Donald Edwin Stranger Sr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.