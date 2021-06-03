Marla J. Decker, 83, of Waverly passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling was held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Marla’s life was held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Czelusniak officiating and burial followed at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
For those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Marla’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Marla’s name to Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols, NY 13812 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.