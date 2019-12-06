Family and friends gathered for a Mass of Christian Burial for Hugo A. Jungers of Milpitas, Calif., formerly of the Valley area, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m.
The Mass was held at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel in Ridgebury Twp. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating. Music was provided by Joan Schoonover with Stewart Rae, Ralph Meyers, and Carol Meyers serving on the altar.
Committal and burial followed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. Pallbearers were Richard Berger, Frank Stillman, Mark Annabel, Charles Annabel, Tom VanFleet, and Beth Wright.