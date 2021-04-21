Gertrude H. Kinner, 97, of Athens passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Sayre Health Care, Sayre, Pa.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A memorial service to honor the lives of Donald and Gertrude Kinner will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating, and burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. For those who are unable to attend, we will livestream the service on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Gertrude’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Gertrude’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.