Friends and family of Eleanor L. Cooley, 89, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Fund, 150 Herrick St., Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.