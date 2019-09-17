A Memorial Mass was held for Mary J. Maffei, 87, of Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. The Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiated the Mass with Stewart Rae and Ralph Meyer assisting on the altar and Joan Schoonover as music leader. Readers were Jennifer Manusses and Rose Maffei with Mary’s granddaughters, Brianne Maffei and Abbey Maffei, and great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Hall, presenting the gifts.
Following the Mass, a luncheon was provided for family and friends by the church.