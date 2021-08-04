Chris Davis, 56, of the Valley area, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Walker of the Encounter Church officiating.
Burial will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sayre Oncology Department for Prostate Cancer, Guthrie Clinic, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.